How to talk to white people about racism | READER COMMENTARY

For example, one white friend was at a cookout and she sent me a picture that showed two Confederate flags — perfect examples of the “constant contemporary reminders (of) tendrils of subjugation and extreme inequities (that) continue to exist and operate in plain sight” that Ms. Pierleoni mentioned in her letter. At first, I decided not to say anything to my friend, but there was no way I could let that pass. After I explained to her what the Confederate flag means to African-Americans, she apologized. Perfect example of some “white folks not having a clue”!