The many privileges white people take for granted include taking a break from thinking about race relations whenever they like | READER COMMENTARY

The truth is white people can take a break from conversations about race at any time. We can send our kids out to play, put on a hoodie, go for a run, take a drive, all without considering the risks involved. As white people, there’s no requisite conversation with our young sons about keeping their hands visible at all times because police brutality is rarely a danger for them (“George Floyd’s death the latest example of the devaluation of black lives,” June 1). Whites don’t often fear friends and family members being pulled over for a “routine stop.” As white parents, we aren’t afraid for our children’s safety 24/7 because we don’t need to be. Our racial privilege allows us to set these thoughts aside or not engage with them at all.