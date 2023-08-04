Cultural whitewashing extends to the Bible | READER COMMENTARY

Rochus Rueckel as Jesus performs during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The play dates back to 1634 when Catholic residents of a small Bavarian village vowed to perform a play of the last days of Jesus Christ every 10 years, if only God would spare them of any further Black Death victims. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

David Redman’s commentary, “American education and the great white lies” (Aug. 1), was very informative. I had no idea about the non-Western European origins of some of some of history’s most world changing inventions.

His theme reminded me of perhaps the greatest white lie of all. Despite the beautiful and fanciful art of the European Renaissance showing fair-skinned religious figures, the Bible is set in the Middle East, where Asia meets Africa, and no one in it was “white” by European standards.

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

