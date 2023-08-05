The real purpose behind history’s ‘white lies’ | READER COMMENTARY

I was not shocked to read the recent commentary by David Redman (“American education and the great white lies,” Aug. 1). Redman explains how European inventors like Thomas Edison, Johannes Gutenberg and James Watt stood on the shoulders of non-Europeans and built on previous technological developments in Peru and Korea to bring their own inventions to fruition. The great white lies and myths always exclude the contributions of Asian and African societies to technology, astronomy, mathematics and medicine, making science an exclusive preserve of white people.

The whitewashing of history and the carefully crafted white self-aggrandizement feed into white supremacy and global white domination with serious consequences for non-white societies. Exploitation of global resources for the enrichment of white societies with the simultaneous impoverishment of those living in the Global South continues to this day. When the British left India, they had already spun their myths to make themselves appear as benevolent rulers of India providing that country unity, the English language, an excellent railway system, Christianity and a parliamentary democracy.

What the British leave out is that India was an advanced society when they arrived to exploit it for their own greed. And when the exploitation was complete, they had plundered out of India what is now calculated to be nearly $45 trillion in taxes levied on Indian citizens and goods bought for next to nothing. The taxes were daylight robbery and were used to purchase goods like spices, tea, textiles and rice from the very people who were taxed and robbed. This scam actually went on for 200 years. If anything, the British promoted disunity in India for their divide-and-rule policies. They encouraged caste, communal and religious splits that helped them subjugate, oppress, starve and enervate the subjects of their empire’s “Jewel in the Crown.”

But much of this is not common knowledge even to modern Indians or Britons, for what the white people excel in is the advertisement industry. With their flashing neon lights and billboards, its jingles and its festooned lies, white people can claim full rights to the modern ad industry. They have milked it thoroughly for a flatulent promotion of white people as great all on their own. While doing this they’ve also portrayed themselves as saviors of an impaired and contentious humanity consisting mostly of Black and brown people.

This is why folks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis want to bowdlerize Black history. Black history is an inconvenient truth and a challenge to the ad jingles of white supremacy.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

