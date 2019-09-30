We argue among ourselves about the patriotism of people who do not stand during the playing of our national anthem at sporting events. But standing, removing one’s cap or placing your hand over your heart are nothing more than symbolic gestures that require no commitment or action on the part of the participant.
The person who blew the whistle on the activities of our president demonstrated a strong commitment to our Constitution, our institutions, and the rule of law (“Ukraine’s leader says his country can’t be pressured into opening an investigation into Joe Biden or his son,” Sept. 30). He or she took this action at great peril to both his or her professional and personal life. That is what patriotism looks like.
Bruce E. Brown, Nottingham
