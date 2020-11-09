Details needed on Wheelabrator emissions upgrades | READER COMMENTARY

Now that Wheelabrator’s incinerator contract has been extended for 10 years (“Baltimore OKs $106M trash incinerator contract,” Nov. 5), how will their promises for $40 million in emissions control upgrades be guaranteed? Your article gave no indication.
Our recent experience with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy making hollow promises to Congress to maintain timely, thorough mail service leading up to the election should be an object lesson in the need for close scrutiny.
Everyone in the Baltimore region deserves follow-up reporting on this issue, especially since the Wheelabrator incinerator is the largest single source of air pollution in this area.
Bob Jacobson, Pikesville
