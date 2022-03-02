Offshore wind farms should not harm whales | READER COMMENTARY

I think the public deserves to know, from the Bureau of Energy Management to the Department of the Interior and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Coastal and Ocean Management: What is the plan to ensure the safety of whales in the vicinity of wind farms? If it doesn’t measure up, they must withhold the project’s permit. I’d also like to see assurances from World Wildlife Fund, the Nature Conservancy and Oceana that they will watch and continue to be a strong voice for the safety of these beautiful creatures of the deep.