Offshore wind farms should not harm whales | READER COMMENTARY

Months ago, Christine Condon wrote of a new Atlantic Ocean buoy, positioned 23 miles off the coast of Ocean City, designed to warn construction crews of the presence of whales. Now, six months later, writer Lorraine Mirabella details for us (not an easy task) the planning going into US Wind’s projected plant to produce steel for anchoring wind turbines to the ocean floor and the developers involved (”US Wind moves ahead with Sparrows Point manufacturing hub for offshore wind farms in Ocean City and East Coast,” Feb. 11).
The plant itself sounds great with more than 500 new jobs at Sparrows Point. But now things get complicated — and a little worrisome. The 80,000-acre MarWin wind farm is now slated to be just 15 miles off Ocean City. We now learn that US Wind is a subsidiary of an Italian firm, Renexia SpA, and further that Skipjack Offshore Energy, subsidiary of Danish developer Orsted, is also building wind turbines off Ocean City. Orsted has proposed another development in New Jersey. We need a score card to keep track of the players in this offshore energy game.
Amid this rush to carve up coastal waters for wind farms, who’s looking out for the whales and Atlantic’s other wildlife? Ms. Mirabella notes that “US Wind’s projects are moving through the federal permitting process with the U.S. Department of the Interior” — environmental checks that should include whale-detection buoys and enforcement of the speed management zones, because whales are sometimes injured by ships exceeding 10 knots near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.
Whales especially are traumatized both physiologically and behaviorally by loud sounds such as made by pile-drivers thumping the ocean floor. Add to this the danger posed to whales not detected by buoys, or detected too late, and being injured by passing ships.
Ms. Mirabella’s article implies, at least to me, that the wind farm businesses are meeting few deterrents as they anchor more and more turbines in the ocean, so close to our shores. What’s more, the flaws in the protection system make it far from fail-safe. With little more than a year to go before the federal permitting process is to be approved — and with government at all levels understaffed — will developers simply bull their way through the process, despoil hundreds of miles offshore and harm the sea life immeasurably?
I think the public deserves to know, from the Bureau of Energy Management to the Department of the Interior and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Office of Coastal and Ocean Management: What is the plan to ensure the safety of whales in the vicinity of wind farms? If it doesn’t measure up, they must withhold the project’s permit. I’d also like to see assurances from World Wildlife Fund, the Nature Conservancy and Oceana that they will watch and continue to be a strong voice for the safety of these beautiful creatures of the deep.
Bruce Knauff, Towson
