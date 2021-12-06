Baltimore should be investing more in ‘wet labs’ | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore would not be the first place to apply the idea to wet labs. Montgomery County built the Shady Grove Innovation Center with 24 wet labs in 1999. In the following years, funding from local governments in the Interstate 270 corridor helped establish a life sciences industry hub based on proximity to the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies. That hub now stretches from Bethesda to southern Frederick County and includes about 560 companies. More wet labs are being built there that will be able to accommodate startup companies that cannot find space in Baltimore.