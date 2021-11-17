LifeBridge recognizes value of a Baltimore wet lab | READER COMMENTARY

In regards to the recent article about the lack of wet lab space in our region to attract and keep health care entrepreneurs (”Baltimore officials hoping to address shortage of ‘wet lab’ space to retain more innovators,” Nov. 15), LifeBridge Health last month marked the 5-year anniversary of our BioIncubator at Sinai Hospital. It was built specifically with wet lab space as a way to offer smaller health care startups the opportunity to move their ideas forward and proximity to physicians on a hospital campus.