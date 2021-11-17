LifeBridge recognizes value of a Baltimore wet lab | READER COMMENTARY

In regards to the recent article about the lack of wet lab space in our region to attract and keep health care entrepreneurs (”Baltimore officials hoping to address shortage of ‘wet lab’ space to retain more innovators,” Nov. 15), LifeBridge Health last month marked the 5-year anniversary of our BioIncubator at Sinai Hospital. It was built specifically with wet lab space as a way to offer smaller health care startups the opportunity to move their ideas forward and proximity to physicians on a hospital campus.
Since that time, more than 16 companies have come through our BioIncubator program, raising $56 million in funding and conducting biomedical research in areas including COVID antibody tests, gene-editing, oncology diagnostics and immunotherapy. During the pandemic in 2020, our BioIncubator operated 3D printers, donated by local schools in Baltimore, that were used to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect our providers on the front lines.
We are proud to be part of the health sciences community looking to grow and build Baltimore as hub for health care innovation.
Pothik Chatterjee, Baltimore
The writer is assistant vice president of innovation for LifeBridge Health.
