This Washington County resident would rather stay in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun editorial, “Western Maryland lawmakers make a run for the hills” (October 22), takes issue with the proposal of secession of Maryland’s three western most counties to West Virginia.
Having spent 20 years as a Maryland state delegate and living part of my week in Sharpsburg (Antietam), I wish to add our state’s geography and wealth to the discussion.
I see West Virginia from my Washington County home. Between my home and West Virginia is the Potomac River. Citizens living between Harper’s Ferry and Cumberland have few river crossings. Washington and Allegany counties have a Baltimore-Washington orientation with the transportation networks running east to west.
However, Garrett County is a different story. Its orientation is north towards Pittsburgh. If any of the three counties have “beef” with Maryland, it is Garrett. A sizeable portion of the county is state-owned lessening its taxable base.
The answer to the secession proposal is the governor of West Virginia’s excitement over getting three counties from Maryland. Maryland is one of the wealthiest states. West Virginia is one of the poorest.
Living in Sharpsburg, I prefer looking to Maryland for services rather than to West Virginia. This month, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to send a crew to our community to remove forest debris to reduce the risk of forest fire. I am skeptical we would be able to get a West Virginia truck across the Potomac to provide those services.
Theodore Levin, Sharpsburg
The writer, a Democrat, represented District 11 (Baltimore County) in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1975 to 1994.
