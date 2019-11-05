Oh, what treasured memories Carolyn O’Keefe’s recent commentary on Western High School evoked (“’Western Girls’: achieving for 175 years in Baltimore,” Nov. 1).
As a proud member of the class of ’49, I could go on and on about the quality of the education I received there. (Sadly, I must report my years at the University of Maryland never produced the same quality.) How well I remember being chastised for not completing a thought in answering a question in Mrs. Osserman’s chemistry class. And how exciting Miss Wagner made algebra.
But best of all was the stellar history and English classes. I attribute my love for literature to Miss Cooper. How often I think of her when reading a really good book. How lucky I was to have been educated in one of the country’s finest public schools. It helped make me the person I am today.
Dovey Kahn, Pikesville
