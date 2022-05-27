Chris West has missed the boat on public transportation | READER COMMENTARY

State Sen. Chris West is respected by many of both parties in District 42 for his track record on the environment. However, I was disappointed to read his dismissive take on public transportation as published in The Baltimore Sun’s “Maryland Voter Guide 2022.”

The failure to invest in public transit in the Baltimore region has resulted in a fragmented public transportation network that is not living up to its full potential for any of us. Infrequent and unreliable service and an incomplete network have exacerbated the current sad state of public transit. For someone who touts his record on the environment, Senator West is failing to recognize that public transit is inextricably linked to optimal land use, open space preservation, combating climate change and provides a sustainable and equitable mobility option for everyone.

Another argument that Senator West makes is that very few of his constituents travel by light rail. Well, that’s pretty myopic. And it ignores the fact that the senator serves on Maryland General Assembly committees with statewide impact. Public transit not only serves residents of his district, but also serves people who live outside of the district but work, buy groceries and other services and pay sales and use taxes in MD-42. Many workers who work in Hunt Valley and the businesses in the area use public transit. The added burden of buying a car and gas will drive many workers away from the district and add to the woes of employers who are hurting for lack of workers.

I sincerely hope that Senator West realizes that this shortsighted approach of focusing solely on roads and highways only will shortchange the long-term environmental and economic interests of District 42.

— Sachin Hebbar, Lutherville

