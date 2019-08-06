Why has there been no investment in West Baltimore?

I was a summer aid at the Social Security Headquarters in 1971. I lived in Essex in Baltimore County. Though I rode in a carpool, there were occasions when I rode the bus to return home from the job. I recall riding through West Baltimore. At the time, I was thanking God that I lived in Essex. I felt sorry for the people of West Baltimore (“Sun’s criticism of Trump is disgusting,” July 31).
When Mayor William Donald Schaefer worked to improve the Inner Harbor, I was very happy for the city. The improvements, I hoped, would spur investment in the city and help improve the tax base. The federal government and the state government spent a lot of money on Baltimore, but nothing got better for West Baltimore and some other areas. I am not defending Donald Trump, but the citizens of Baltimore have got to go to their elected officials an demand to know where the money went.
There has to be a thorough audit of the finances of Baltimore and ultimately every subdivision to account for any taxpayer money that has been squandered. The Sun should be doing an in-depth investigation of any money that has not reached those in need. Stop promoting political ideology and do some hard, detailed research that determines what we have spent, what it has been spent on and what it will take to straighten this problem out.
More money is all I hear from the left, and less money is all I hear from the right. Someone tell us how much, and then the taxpayers can decide how they want to spend the money.
Steve Sohasky
