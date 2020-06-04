Bullets center made a big difference in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Wes Unseld was more than a great basketball player. He was also a good and decent man (“Legendary Bullets center hailed for ability and character,” June 3). Among his many contributions to the community was sponsorship of a Readathon in the late 1970s to raise funds for a nonprofit I worked for at the time, the Mental Health Association of Maryland.
His photo, with big number 41, was on thousands of packets distributed to school children across the state. His many assists on the court were matched by his assists to causes like mental health awareness.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.