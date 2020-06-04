xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Bullets center made a big difference in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2020 2:39 PM
Former Bullets player and coach Wes Unseld talks about the first time game he played at the Baltimore Civic Center & visiting it again now. (Chris Kaltenbach, Baltimore Sun video)

Wes Unseld was more than a great basketball player. He was also a good and decent man (“Legendary Bullets center hailed for ability and character,” June 3). Among his many contributions to the community was sponsorship of a Readathon in the late 1970s to raise funds for a nonprofit I worked for at the time, the Mental Health Association of Maryland.

His photo, with big number 41, was on thousands of packets distributed to school children across the state. His many assists on the court were matched by his assists to causes like mental health awareness.

Advertisement

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement