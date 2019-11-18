The op-ed piece, (“Lamar Jackson, Making Baltimore Proud,” Nov. 15), was a pleasure to read.
The section about Earl the Pearl was a little misleading. True, the Bullets basketball team improved by a healthy 16 games when Earl joined the team. When you improve by that much in one season, the next season you may improve, but usually by a lesser amount. A 12-game improvement the next year would have been impressive. However,the Bullets improved by an astounding 21 games.
The reason being was the addition of Wes Unseld who spent his entire career with the Bullets. An undersized center with a big heart, superlative rebounding skills and an outlet pass that triggered countless fast breaks.
Howard Bernstein, Pikesville
