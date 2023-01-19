Wes Moore must resist tax-and-spend liberalism | READER COMMENTARY

As Wes Moore prepares to take over the reins of the executive branch and as the Maryland General Assembly has gotten underway last week, Maryland Democrats have gotten what they have sorely missed over the last eight years — full control over the levers of government.

From super-majorities in both legislative houses, to control over every county executive office in Central Maryland, to 9-to-1 dominance in the state’s delegation to Congress, it seems with the election of Governor Moore that the electoral dominance is complete and Democrats will be able to do anything they want over the next four years (”It’s inauguration day in Maryland. Here’s what you need to know about Gov.-elect Wes Moore.” Jan. 18).

The last time a Democrat resided in the State House coupled with an emboldened General Assembly, there were a record 40 tax increases levied on the citizens of Maryland.

From the musings so far from Annapolis, it seems the General Assembly is intent on revisiting its spend first, think later policy. This rush to spending includes supporting the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which will likely increase the tax burden on Maryland families, including income taxes, property taxes or an increase in the sales tax.

It is no secret that Moore has higher aspirations and would like to make a run for the Oval Office. The way he governs Maryland will determine how much of a real opportunity he will have running for president. Will he balance the wishes of the General Assembly to pursue its spending mandate? Will he veto some or even a few spending bills? Can he prove to the people of Maryland and the country that he is a fiscally pragmatic liberal?

If he can find balance, Moore may find himself sitting in the Oval Office one day. If not, his career after governor will be similar to that of Martin O’Malley and Parris Glendening.

— Tony Campbell, Towson

The writer, a former Republican candidate for Baltimore County Council, is a political science professor at Towson University.

