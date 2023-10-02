Moore has his facts challenged — again | READER COMMENTARY

Marvin Briscoe, 63, of Baltimore takes a picture with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore as he walk around the suite area in Camden Yards on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson )

The “30-year agreement” between the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority that was announced at the Orioles game Thursday night and applauded by Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles CEO John Angelos turns out to be a “non-binding memorandum of understanding” (”Clinching their division but not their lease: Despite scoreboard announcement, Orioles remain unsigned at Camden Yards beyond end of year,” Sept. 30).

It appears the much ballyhooed, yet not quite true, announcement could have been a page torn from the governor’s book “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates,” which some have argued also contains some questionable statements.

Advertisement

— Sean Tully, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.