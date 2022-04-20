Why the family of a slain police sergeant harbors doubts about author Wes Moore, too | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County Police Sgt. David M. Neral sits next to a plaque remembering Sgt. Bruce Prothero who was killed in 2000 while working a second job as security for J. Brown Jewelers on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville when he was gunned down during a failed robbery attempt by Wes Moore, the namesake of a man now running to be Maryland's governor who wrote about the incident. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun)

The highly publicized murder of Baltimore County Police Sgt. Bruce Prothero, on Feb. 7, 2000, was the impetus for the book, “The Other Wes Moore.” Without the murder of Bruce, author Wes Moore would have had no moment in time to capitalize on. The widow and several family members of Sergeant Prothero would like to make it publicly known that the writing of this book has never been supported by Bruce’s widow, Ann Prothero, at any stage of the development, publication, promotion or follow-up.

Ann has never received any compensation or directed any proceeds from the book to go to any charity, cause or organization. Ann’s stance, along with many members of the family, that “no one should profit” from Bruce’s death, whether it be financial, media attention or self-promotion has never wavered. She made this stance crystal clear to the author of the book through myself (as the family’s spokesperson) during the entire process of the book writing. At one point, Ann had to seek legal counsel and gave notification to Mr. Moore to stop misrepresenting her in support of the book. That was actually her only direct contact ever with the author. Her goal has always been to minimize publicity and to keep her family out of the public eye.

With regard to the recent reports concerning Mr. Moore’s misrepresentation of “facts” depicted in the book, both Ann and I, along with other members of the family, echo those concerns raised and have always questioned the validity of portions of the nonfiction book (”‘I’ve been very clear and transparent,’ Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says about his Baltimore ties,” April 15). Despite ignoring Ann’s request for privacy, the least she could have hoped for was honesty from this unwelcome intrusion into her and her children’s lives.

In Ann’s and my opinion, this book was written for the purpose of self-promotion and self-gain and certainly has not provided anything positive for the Prothero family.

Rick Prothero, Bel Air

The writer is brother of the late Sgt. Bruce Prothero and his submission was approved by Ann Prothero.

