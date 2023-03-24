Gov. Wes Moore should fight for minimum wage that rises with inflation | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Comptroller Brooke Lierman listen during a panel discussion with business owners on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in Annapolis about Moore's proposal to accelerate an increase of the state's minimum wage to $15 and indexing future increases annually to inflation. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

Reading the recent commentary regarding the Fair Wage Act written by Gov. Wes Moore causes me to express my gratitude for his leadership in raising the minimum wage in our state (”Gov. Wes Moore: Raising Maryland’s minimum wage a ‘game changer,’” March 17). The “Fight For $15″ has been a long-term priority for me and progressives on the Eastern Shore and around the state. It is something we have spent many years fighting for.

The passage of the Fair Wage Act will be a huge victory that will improve the lives of over 175,000 workers in Maryland who will benefit from this needed pay raise. These raises in wages will also positively affect 126,000 Maryland children who currently live in households where the main breadwinner makes less than $15 an hour. By reducing the amount of people living in poverty in our state, we will grow the local economy and support small businesses with an additional $187 million in circulation every year because of higher wages. That is something we can all cheer for in this bill.

Governor Moore’s commitment to working people in our state is commendable, and I hope that this is just the beginning of efforts to improve the lives of workers in Maryland. However, while the Fair Wage Act is a great start in achieving that goal, we cannot overlook the crushing blow that was delivered in the Senate Finance Committee when they voted to remove the provision tying the minimum wage to the consumer price index from the bill.

Without indexing, the minimum wage will be subject to the same challenges that have plagued it for years. As the cost of living continues to rise, this new minimum wage increase will become less effective in helping workers maintain a decent standard of living across our state. These changes in cost of living will overwhelmingly hurt low-wage, people of color, and rural workers, who are often the most vulnerable members of our society.

The governor must continue to advocate for indexing the minimum wage because that is the only viable path to ensure that it keeps pace with inflation and that low-wage workers are not left behind as our economic conditions change.

Indexing has benefits to businesses, too. The yearly cap of 5% is a reasonable compromise that will ensure working families have a fair and steady increase in their wages while also allowing businesses to adjust to the changes without being overwhelmed by changes in employment costs.

The Moore administration has the opportunity to be a national leader in fair wage policies by ensuring that all Marylanders have a fair wage and a decent standard of living. However, that can only happen if the governor doesn’t give up the fight until a minimum wage tied to consumer prices is the law of the land. That is how our state will leave no one behind.

— Jared Schablein, Pittsville

The writer is chair of the Lower Shore Progressive Caucus.

