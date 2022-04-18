Wes Moore has a lot of Baltimore in him | READER COMMENTARY

Recent coverage of Wes Moore in The Baltimore Sun lacked a clear understanding of our communities and culture when it comes to raising families in the neighborhoods of Baltimore (”‘I’ve been very clear and transparent,’ Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says about his Baltimore ties,” April 15). We all knew kids who were in military families that moved around during their childhood as well as kids who came from the suburbs and other areas on weekends and at other times and stayed with family and were seen as apart of the neighborhood. They were never considered to be different or not apart of what we called “the hood.”

We all had to go through the same “rites of passage” and considered ourselves in the same boat. And no matter where we were moved and transitioned we never disconnected psychologically and emotionally from those contexts and experiences. Unfortunately, the truth is some of those kids who moved around and were in and out of the community succumbed to the cyclical experiences of imprisonment, drug addiction and crime. The fact that Wes Moore wasn’t susceptible and succeeded beyond those ills shouldn’t make him less of a Baltimorean nor question how he identifies as a Baltimorean. And his success is prototypical of a number of unsung Baltimoreans that are proud to have his representation.

I would say that Mr. Moore is one of us, a kid from Baltimore who has Baltimore in his heart. In fact, that’s what gives him such an authentic empathy that can only come from being in engraved, empowered, enlightened, engaged and engrafted in Baltimore. And I am glad that all of his life and through he still chooses to identify as a Baltimorean. We should all be proud and not disrespect our way of life and cultural heritage.

Bishop Donté Hickman, Baltimore

The writer is pastor of Southern Baptist Church.

