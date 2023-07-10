Gov. Moore should spend more time outside Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore speaks with Police Chaplain Denise Reid during a visit to the Brooklyn Homes Community Center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/AP)

I wonder if any consideration has been made to move Government House, the governor’s mansion in Annapolis, to Baltimore? It would save Wes Moore a considerable amount of time (”‘We’ve got each other:’ Gov. Wes Moore meets with victims of mass shooting, tours Brooklyn community center,” July 4).

I thought he was elected governor of Maryland and not the governor of Baltimore. When have you seen Governor Moore in Western Maryland or the Eastern Shore? He seems to enjoy the photo-ops when presenting money to different Baltimore organizations. This is not to demean the people of Baltimore, but there are 23 counties in this state that could use monetary considerations and support of the governor.

— C. Bennett, Bel Air

