Maryland must preserve clean drinking water | READER COMMENTARY

Nitrate pollution in rural groundwater hasn’t yet been implicated in a travesty like lead water lines have in Baltimore; Newark, New Jersey; and Flint, Michigan; but the evidence of a public health crisis is growing from the Eastern Shore of Maryland to the Upper Midwest (”Legislation needed to protect Maryland well owners,” Feb. 8). Montgomery County Del. Vaughn Stewart should be praised for his effort to create a new program that might harness the technological and fiscal power of the state to protect public health, especially for rural residents who are not often recognized as being victims of environmental injustice.