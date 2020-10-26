Save money: Stop putting the names of politicians on government signs | READER COMMENTARY

Along with everyone else, I am anxiously awaiting the results of the election (“Early voting in Maryland: Enthusiasm, determination drive voters to the polls on first day,” Oct. 26). There will be changes at all levels of government. What usually happens at these transitions is new signage to satisfy the ego of the new officeholders. I would like to suggest a different approach, particularly as our economy is struggling.
Instead of changing signs to add the name of the newly-elected person, keep the current signs and with any new signs that are needed, have them say “built by” or “paid for by” the citizens of the jurisdiction. The signs can then be used for the foreseeable future even as officeholders change. The thousands of dollars saved can instead be invested in ways to strengthen our community. As a Baltimore resident, I would suggest that the money be invested in permanently affordable housing through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Nancy Newman, Baltimore
