Physicians are stepping away from the scale, too | READER COMMENTARY

I really enjoyed Laura Black’s commentary on her love-hate relationship with her scale (”Why I’m divorcing my bathroom scale,” April 5). Although Ms. Black’s article is meant to be humorous, she is really on to something. When we go for annual wellness visits, we expect to be weighed without giving it much thought, but is it really necessary? For most adults, except those with specific medical conditions, the answer is probably no.

For many patients, the weigh-in can be stressful, especially during COVID, when nearly half of U.S. adults reported gaining weight. Currently, the trend in many medical practices is to do away with the annual weigh-in or to make it optional. Some offices have even started to make “please don’t weigh me” cards available allowing patients to request that they not be weighed unless really medically necessary.

There is a movement in healthcare to de-emphasize weight as a barometer of health, based on the reality that one’s health is not reflected by one number. In one medical office, there is a sign above the scale that reads, “This scale only gives you a numerical reflection of your relationship to gravity. One’s weight cannot measure beauty, purpose, life force, possibility, strength or love.” Kudos to Ms. Black for heading us in the right direction against “scale-o-phobia.”

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

