Space telescope keeps us inspired by greater things | READER COMMENTARY

Marcia Rieke is the principal investigator for the James Webb Space Telescope's near infrared camera. She works at the University of Arizona and was one of the recent presenters at the Space Telescope Science Institute at Johns Hopkins University on Sept. 11, 2023. (Christine Condon/Baltimore Sun) (Christine Condon)

I read the recent article in The Baltimore Sun about the scientists of the James Webb Space Telescope meeting in Baltimore’s Space Telescope Institute to discuss Webb’s achievements a year after it began operation in space (”Year’s worth of James Webb Space Telescope observations discussed at Baltimore conference: ‘A beacon of human achievement,’” Sept. 13). While we fight on this, our beautiful planet, over petty political and cultural issues, the Webb telescope is looking skyward and sending us stunning pictures that scientists are unraveling to learn more about the origins, nature and future fate of our universe. From time to time, I check out Webb’s cornucopia of bedazzling photos as released by the Space Telescope Institute.

I am always awed, humbled and inspired when I spend time with those photos. I beg anyone at a low point in life, anyone depressed or anxious or worried to check them out. The pyrotechnics of the universe, millions of light years away capture the imagination and make it worthwhile to exist, even if only as a tiny speck, at a time when cosmic events that happened at the beginning of the universe can be observed and analyzed through the miracle of light and mirrors installed in space.

Thousands moving of galaxies,

Nebulae of billowing dust and gas

their fingers stretching

from the tops of their cliffs

where stars are birthed in nurseries,

stream their light on the mirrors of the Webb-

We are looking deep into space

seeing adolescent stars,

in the process of making and burning fuel,

Witnessing senescent stars ending their lives,

expanding, exploding or contracting,

as they run out of elements,

the stars speak to us,

That there is no life without death,

That what burns brightly must dim,

That what accretes must disperse,

That violence is innate in the universe,

and there is no womb of safety

on its surface or in its depths,

as it hurls rocks toward planets,

and it leaves worlds uninhabitable,

cold and dry or hot and fiery,

From water to evaporation to ridges

where once there were rivers and rivulets,

The universe, makes, unmakes

and remakes itself.

We are but the elements,

the gas and the dust,

assembled as skin, organs and flesh,

out of the making and the unmaking

of the universe’s fire, water and breath.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

