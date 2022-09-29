Baltimore is the center of the universe | READER COMMENTARY

During the 1950s, on one of my family’s summer beach vacations, a renter in a cottage nearby aroused curiosity by nightly lugging a mammoth telescope on a big wooden tripod into the backyard at dusk and spending much of every night gazing at the skies through the telescope and writing notes in colored pencil on lined school spiral notebooks. We were cautioned not to go over and disturb him. This was presumably to instruct us kiddies in both polite manners and staying away from people doing eccentric things. After the man and his family left, we were told by neighbors he was one who wrote and drew the Buck Rogers comics.

I commemorated my beach neighbor by dressing as Buck for my next Halloween in a bright yellow costume with black stripes. I play acted fighting the Tiger Men of Mars shouting the Buck Rogers war cry. about “getting down.” My first space hero was soon to appear in the movies. Buck was played by an actor named Buster Crabbe. And Buster was my childhood nickname. Karma?

Just seven decades later, I thought of Buster and Buck and the neighbor with the backyard telescope. It hit me right after watching pictures of a DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft crashing at 14,000 miles per hour into an asteroid 7 million miles away testing “planetary defense” (”NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test,” Sept. 26). And this was broadcast from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel. All the more cosmic is that while watching this, I was sitting a mile from the Space Telescope Science Institute on the Johns Hopkins campus while it was processing the Webb Space Telescope’s picture of nebula and black holes millions of light years away and using scanning technology to discover some secrets of the origin of our universe.

That my epiphany to Baltimore as the center of the universe progressed from comic books to my computer’s pictures of collisions with asteroids in my lifetime brings up the issue of how well I have processed this truth. One thought is that there has been evolution in imagery from Ming the Merciless to star nebula from the time of the Big Bang. So, perhaps, I have not expanded my thinking, it is just that the new imagery is much more compelling. But I already suspect there are wonderful and perplexing surprises in store, if not in my remaining years, but for my children and theirs. Well, fellow voyagers in time and space, that’s today’s “getting down.”

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

