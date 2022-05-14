U.S. weapons stockpile does not bring lasting peace | READER COMMENTARY

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, soldiers and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware on Jan. 21, 2022. (Mauricio Campino/U.S. Air Force via AP) (Mauricio Campino/AP)

While I am a pacifist, I would never condemn the Ukrainians for requesting weapons from the United States government (”Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting Ukraine’s supply lines,” May 10). The Russian assault on Ukraine has been particularly vicious, and I see no end in sight. Vladimir Putin has a long record of brutal bellicosity. However, the authors of the recent article, “Military shipments put strain on US arsenal” (May 3), perturbed me.

They expressed a concern that a limited U.S. arsenal would present a very dangerous situation if a “conflict erupts with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere.” The U.S. nuclear warhead stockpile is composed of at least 3,750 active weapons. I do not know the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal but I would guess it is less than 10. Since the U.S. has thousands of nuclear weapons, it has no right to chastise North Korea for its insignificant arsenal.

Advertisement

Regarding Iran, the U.S. should re-enter the nuclear deal that Donald Trump abrogated. Let us use diplomacy with Iran and agree post haste to a deal which would prevent the Middle East country from joining the ignoble nuclear club.

And the alleged threats “elsewhere” should be handled through diplomatic channels rather than through the beating of war drums. I well remember the lies of the Bush administration about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction. With our bloated military budget, it is time to shift funds toward the diplomatic efforts of the State Department and to other agencies to deal with the impending climate chaos and the need for the mitigation of the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement

Those are the threats we face and they will not be resolved by any arsenal of nuclear and non-nuclear weapons.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.