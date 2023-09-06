The rich squeeze out the middle class | READER COMMENTARY

H&R Block signs are displayed in Jackson, Mississippi. Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government's upcoming electronic free-file tax return system and are demanding lobbying, hiring and revenue data to determine what's going on. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

Thank you for the very good op-ed by Franklyn Baker about the struggles of many millions of workers (“Essential ‘ALICE workers’ aren’t buying luxury power boats. They’re just trying to afford dinner.” Sept. 1) In the past few decades, much of the U.S. middle class has been pushed into poverty or near-poverty by political forces representing the interests of the ultrawealthy. That’s why low-wage jobs don’t keep up with the cost of living.

It is a shame that limited United Way resources have to go to helping people with their federal tax returns. In many other wealthy nations, taxes are calculated simply and automatically by the government, and there is a much smaller burden of time or money placed on working people to comply with tax law.

The Internal Revenue Service actually does want to make it simpler for people, but in the United States companies like Intuit (maker of Turbo Tax) and H&R Block spend millions each year lobbying against proposals to simplify the tax law and the filing process.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

