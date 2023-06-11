Retiring Jesuit education leader will be missed | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Rev. William J. Watters, 89, founder of three Baltimore schools for the disadvantaged, is stepping down as president of The Loyola School. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (Handout)

For all of us reading that the Rev. William J. Watters is retiring after the schools he founded for our city’s kids and his pastoral service and his overwhelming love for all humanity, we should celebrate that through his life and accomplishments that every day, real, true, demonstrable holiness at work walked the streets of our city (”Founder of three schools for under-resourced students to retire as president of The Loyola School in Baltimore,” June 7).

Baltimore was blessed by Bill Watters. Every day, he breathed life and strength and hope into our spirits. We should celebrate it and hold on to it and be more delighted by his living testimony to grace.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

