NFL signals its low regard for women | READER COMMENTARY

The National Football League suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games on Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy (”Deshaun Watson is suspended 6 games over multiple sexual misconduct allegations. The NFL can appeal for a longer penalty,” Aug. 1).

The decision was rendered in response to the NFL’s investigation of multiple women who filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback before he settled with 23 of them; one of those suits remains. The women, whom he hired for massages, accused him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.

If 25 women accusing an NFL player of sexual assault results in a six-game suspension, one can only assume 50 women accusing an NFL player of sexual assault will result in a 12-game suspension, and 100 women accusing an NFL player of sexual assault will result in an 18-game suspension. What is the number of women required to accuse an NFL player of sexual assault that will result in a lifetime ban from the game?

The NFL’s disregard of women is disgusting.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

