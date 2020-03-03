So sorry to hear that Chris Kaltenbach has left The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette staffers take buyouts," Baltimore Fishbowl, Feb. 7). Now, we have no local film writer, and I will miss his reporting.
The Sun covers regional news so well — why is the movie scene so shortchanged? I know, I know, it’s the budget cuts, like in most newspapers everywhere today. But who will preview the Maryland Film Festival now that Chris is gone? Will anybody write about the programs and special screenings at The Parkway, The Charles and The Senator?
Get more out of life — go to a movie. But how can we if your journalists don’t spread the word about independent cinema choices?
John Waters, Baltimore
