John Waters: the man, the art, the bathrooms

When the pandemic is behind us, I look forward to going to the Baltimore Museum of Art to see the extraordinary gifts of art to the museum by Baltimore’s own John Waters (”John Waters bequeaths his art collection to Baltimore Museum of Art, whose bathrooms will be named in his honor,” Nov. 11).
Thanks for highlighting his generosity in The Baltimore Sun. While I’m there, it will be comforting to know, if nature calls, that I’ll also be able to visit one of the John Waters Closets.
Ken Strong, Baltimore
