Keep Baltimore’s water system out of private hands | READER COMMENTARY

It is a relief to see Mayor Brandon Scott so clearly state his opposition to the privatization of Baltimore’s water and sewer system (“Brandon Scott, Johnny Olszewski: We must modernize shared water systems in Baltimore region,” Sept. 13). Handing over one of the city’s most valuable assets to a profit-seeking corporation would not serve the best interests of city and county residents.

But there is a different form of privatization that could still cause significant problems. So-called “public-private partnerships” have been used in some cities, and they give corporate operators a chance to extract profits without owning a system outright. These private operation and management contracts often prioritize cost-cutting maneuvers that threaten water service and quality. If such an approach takes hold here, it would lead to worse service and likely take away union jobs currently held by Baltimore residents.

Mayor Scott is right to reject privatization, but the Baltimore Regional Water Task Force must also reject these public-private partnerships as well. Any new governance model should ensure democratic decision making, racial and economic equity, and water affordability for residents — not handouts to water corporations.

— Mary Grant, Baltimore

The writer is Public Water for All campaign director at Food and Water Watch.

