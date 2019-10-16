As reported on Oct. 11, city leaders, including my councilperson, Kris Burnett, and Council President Brandon Scott, are in favor of this legislation. Unfortunately, last month Department of Public Works Director Rudy Chow introduced amendments to the legislation which would remove the affordability program, water shutoff protections, shutoff notification requirements and the entire Office of Customer Advocacy and Appeals. In their place, Dr. Chow proposed codifying the department’s existing assistance program and procedures, which we now know has helped only eight people in five years with infrastructure improvements.