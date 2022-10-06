Water conservation: Every little bit helps | READER COMMENTARY

It has been suggested that Maryland residents conserve more water (”Marylanders should try to use less water,” Sept. 23). I’ve found a small way.
There’s a dehumidifier in my basement that collects at least a gallon of water every day. Now, instead of throwing it out, I empty it into half-gallon juice bottles and use it to water plants and flush the garbage disposal.
Every little bit helps.
— Margaret D. Pagan, Baltimore
