Water conservation: Every little bit helps | READER COMMENTARY

It has been suggested that Maryland residents conserve more water (”Marylanders should try to use less water,” Sept. 23). I’ve found a small way.

There’s a dehumidifier in my basement that collects at least a gallon of water every day. Now, instead of throwing it out, I empty it into half-gallon juice bottles and use it to water plants and flush the garbage disposal.

Every little bit helps.

— Margaret D. Pagan, Baltimore

