Has your ability to pay your water bill been impacted by the Baltimore ransomware attack?

Three months after a ransomware attack crippled the city’s computer network and halted its billing system, Baltimore’s public works department is expected to begin issuing water bills again this week, a spokesman for the mayor said Monday.
The bills are expected to amount to more than usual, covering service for at least May, June and July.
