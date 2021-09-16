Heads should roll over city water billing snafu | READER COMMENTARY

The water bill at Baltimore resident Amanda Dunlap's rental property jumped from about $60 one month to more than $60,000 the next. She's tried to get the payment adjusted, hired a plumber to see if anything could explain such a dramatic hike and interacted with public works staff to figure out what's going on - to no avail so far. Throughout the months she's sought answers, the bill's kept accumulating it now stands at approximately $80,000. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)