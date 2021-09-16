xml:space="preserve">
Heads should roll over city water billing snafu | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 16, 2021 8:42 AM
The water bill at Baltimore resident Amanda Dunlap's rental property jumped from about $60 one month to more than $60,000 the next. She's tried to get the payment adjusted, hired a plumber to see if anything could explain such a dramatic hike and interacted with public works staff to figure out what's going on - to no avail so far. Throughout the months she's sought answers, the bill's kept accumulating it now stands at approximately $80,000. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

It’s time that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the City Council start to clean house at the Department of Public Works (”Her water bill jumped by $61,000 in one month due to Baltimore’s faulty meters. It rose to $85,000 while public works investigated,” Sept. 14).

Why has no one been fired? This only happens in government where no one is held accountable for the work they do.

J. Heming, Baltimore

