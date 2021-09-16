Heads should roll over city water billing snafu | READER COMMENTARY

It’s time that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the City Council start to clean house at the Department of Public Works (”Her water bill jumped by $61,000 in one month due to Baltimore’s faulty meters. It rose to $85,000 while public works investigated,” Sept. 14).
Why has no one been fired? This only happens in government where no one is held accountable for the work they do.
J. Heming, Baltimore
