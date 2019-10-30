In promoting legislation to provide water bill relief to poor residents, Council President Brandon Scott says, “DPW must be accountable to it’s customers...Baltimore City residents” (“Baltimore City Council advances bill to provide water bill relief to poor residents,” Oct. 28). It’s a fine sentiment, but the current legislation simply transfers the cost of our water system crisis from one set of customers to another. Reducing costs for those in need will inevitably increase costs for Baltimore’s middle class homeowners who are already struggling under a variety of city fees and charges that act as de facto taxes.