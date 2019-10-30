In promoting legislation to provide water bill relief to poor residents, Council President Brandon Scott says, “DPW must be accountable to it’s customers...Baltimore City residents” (“Baltimore City Council advances bill to provide water bill relief to poor residents,” Oct. 28). It’s a fine sentiment, but the current legislation simply transfers the cost of our water system crisis from one set of customers to another. Reducing costs for those in need will inevitably increase costs for Baltimore’s middle class homeowners who are already struggling under a variety of city fees and charges that act as de facto taxes.
This legislation may help ease the symptoms of our broken system, but will not cure the disease of our broken government. Making home ownership in Baltimore less attractive risks killing the golden goose — Baltimore’s middle class neighborhoods — which are all that are keeping the city alive.
If the City Council really wants to be accountable, it will move aggressively across all city departments to repair the systems including personnel, procurement, management and oversight that keep us jumping from band-aid to band-aid while city taxpayers bleed from a hundred wounds. Aim higher, Mr. Scott. We need to fix the foundation if the building is to stand.
Mac Nachlas, Baltimore
