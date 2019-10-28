I sincerely hope the audit of Baltimore’s water billing system recently announced by Sheryl Goldstein, chief of operations for the mayor, will go beyond discovering properties that have not been billed (“Baltimore to audit water billing after failing to collect $2.3 million from Ritz-Carlton development,” Oct. 24 ).
My 11 years of experience managing utilities of commercial properties in the city suggest the city’s water billing system is badly broken. Several years after the much-publicized overhaul of the billing system, the properties I manage are still being overcharged, undercharged or not charged at all. Here’s just one (egregious) example: For 10 years, one property was charged for a water meter that had been removed and capped off by a previous building owner. The city neither corrected the 10 years of erroneous billing, nor stopped billing the property, even after acknowledging the meter was non-existent. The billing ceased only after a hefty “abandonment fee” was paid.
Perhaps worse than inaccurate water billing is the city’s lack of a mechanism for dispute resolution. Yes, you can lodge a complaint by email or phone, but your complaint is labeled an “investigation,” and is filed in a black hole of indifference from which it never emerges. When calling the Department of Public Works, lowly customers are never allowed to speak to a supervisor who might — at least on a good day — resolve their problems.
A top-to-bottom audit of the Baltimore’s water billing is long overdue.
Eric Heavner, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.