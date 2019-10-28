My 11 years of experience managing utilities of commercial properties in the city suggest the city’s water billing system is badly broken. Several years after the much-publicized overhaul of the billing system, the properties I manage are still being overcharged, undercharged or not charged at all. Here’s just one (egregious) example: For 10 years, one property was charged for a water meter that had been removed and capped off by a previous building owner. The city neither corrected the 10 years of erroneous billing, nor stopped billing the property, even after acknowledging the meter was non-existent. The billing ceased only after a hefty “abandonment fee” was paid.