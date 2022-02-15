No excuses for Baltimore’s persistent water billing errors | READER COMMENTARY

For months, Baltimore has ignored our repeated requests to review and correct the water bills affecting over 220 of the unit owners in the Annen Woods condominium in Pikesville resulting in $70,000 of overcharges over several years.
For many years, I have read numerous articles in The Baltimore Sun about the city’s failure to both adequately maintain the water system that services both Baltimore and Baltimore County residents and to properly bill its water customers (”Audit: Baltimore doesn’t know how much water customers were charged and wasn’t collecting overdue bills,” Feb. 9). A 51-page report issued jointly by the city and county’s inspectors general in December of 2020 identified an astounding number of systemic problems that have persisted uncorrected for years. Is it still sitting on the shelf?
When will our elected representatives demand that these persistent problems be corrected for their constituents? Should we not pay any future water bills until our issue is addressed? If we did that, I’m sure the city would quickly respond by turning off the water to over 220 of our homes.
Enough is enough!
Phyllis Bloom, Pikesville
The writer is president of Annen Woods Condominium No. 2.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.