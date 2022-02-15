No excuses for Baltimore’s persistent water billing errors | READER COMMENTARY

For many years, I have read numerous articles in The Baltimore Sun about the city’s failure to both adequately maintain the water system that services both Baltimore and Baltimore County residents and to properly bill its water customers (”Audit: Baltimore doesn’t know how much water customers were charged and wasn’t collecting overdue bills,” Feb. 9). A 51-page report issued jointly by the city and county’s inspectors general in December of 2020 identified an astounding number of systemic problems that have persisted uncorrected for years. Is it still sitting on the shelf?