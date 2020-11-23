Young should sign water billing reform measure | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimoreans have needed truly affordable, accountable drinking water for years, and COVID-19 has made the important pieces of this legislation, and the original WAEA, even more urgent now. Tens of thousands of Baltimoreans have lost their jobs or wages since the start of the pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet. The revised Water Accountability and Equity Act will keep water bills permanently affordable for low-income households and increase tenant access to these programs. It will also ensure that people can get answers from the Department of Public Works when they believe they are sent an incorrect bill — currently a costly, and time consuming process.