Some Marylanders denied water access for reasons other than race | READER COMMENTARY

My father worked at the nearby Maryland Drydock Company, and my grandfather had worked at the nearby Weyerhauser facility. In 1952, the railroad had need to expand its rail yard and Masonville happened to be in the way, so the hamlet was bulldozed and we all had to move away. There was nothing racial about it, we were just on the lower end of the economic ladder, and it probably didn’t make any sense to live in an area surrounded by heavy industry. Most of the community moved up to the Brooklyn neighborhood, which was also a working-class white community. At that time, the shoreline was lined with heavy industry from Fairfield to the intersection of Frankfurst Avenue and Hanover Street.