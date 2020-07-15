Rename the Washington NFL team the Washington Stars | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s rename the D.C. NFL team the Washington Stars. It’s simple, universal (literally) and upbeat, with plenty of verbs for fans and sportswriters: The Stars rise, fall, shine, fade, glimmer, twinkle, streak, explode, collapse, align. The helmet emblem could be the Bicentennial red, white and blue ribbon outlining the white star, or the white star on blue circle U.S. insignia, recognized worldwide. It appeals to kids, veterans, wishers, dreamers, celebrities, astronomers, astrologers and space aliens. Flashy the Mascot could have a big swiveling star head — happy on one side, angry on the other. The theme song could be “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind and Fire. Imagine star outline foam headpieces for the fans — everyone’s a Star. Stars players. Star power. Super Stars win Super Bowl. It’s written in the Stars. We could be Star Struck. It’s a Five Star choice.