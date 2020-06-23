xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Stop using racist name of D.C.’s football franchise | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 23, 2020 1:41 PM
These are 2020 file photos showing District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Washington Redskins NFL football team owner Dan Snyder, right. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an "obstacle" to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he'd consider it. (AP Photo/File)
These are 2020 file photos showing District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Washington Redskins NFL football team owner Dan Snyder, right. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an "obstacle" to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he'd consider it. (AP Photo/File) (AP)

As one who has been active for years in the concern for Native American rights, I quite naturally agree with the opinion that it is time for the Washington, D.C., National Football League team to discontinue use of its culturally appropriated Indian name and imagery. Actually, the time is long past (”NFL’s battle against racism can start with Redskins’ name,” June 15).

The commercial value of mascots lies in our acceptance of them in popular use as product signifiers. Only when that value diminishes with public disuse and corporate owners see an increasing loss of profits will they effect this inevitable change.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Sun and all other local media can hasten the arrival of the day of retirement of this mean slur and antique stereotype by refusing to perpetuate it. Meanwhile, the rest of us can stop saying it out loud, buying the jerseys and sticking the decals on our bumpers.

William O. Miles, Towson
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement