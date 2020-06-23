Stop using racist name of D.C.’s football franchise | READER COMMENTARY

These are 2020 file photos showing District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Washington Redskins NFL football team owner Dan Snyder, right. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an "obstacle" to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he'd consider it. (AP Photo/File) (AP)