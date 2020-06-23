Stop using racist name of D.C.’s football franchise | READER COMMENTARY

As one who has been active for years in the concern for Native American rights, I quite naturally agree with the opinion that it is time for the Washington, D.C., National Football League team to discontinue use of its culturally appropriated Indian name and imagery. Actually, the time is long past (”NFL’s battle against racism can start with Redskins’ name,” June 15).
The commercial value of mascots lies in our acceptance of them in popular use as product signifiers. Only when that value diminishes with public disuse and corporate owners see an increasing loss of profits will they effect this inevitable change.
The Baltimore Sun and all other local media can hasten the arrival of the day of retirement of this mean slur and antique stereotype by refusing to perpetuate it. Meanwhile, the rest of us can stop saying it out loud, buying the jerseys and sticking the decals on our bumpers.
William O. Miles, Towson
