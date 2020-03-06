S. Todd Yeary is absolutely right: Well-off neighborhoods are constantly benefiting from economic development while others are intentionally left behind (“Solve Baltimore’s crime problem with economic investment in poor neighborhoods,” March 3). These neighborhoods are only blocks apart yet the divisions are wider than distance alone can describe.
City officials and outside business interests have a long and troubled history of choosing which neighborhoods and citizens deserve the attention of their own government. Even over the past few years, I’ve watched waves of progress wash over the same spots while entire neighborhoods are left behind by design. People like to talk about Baltimore’s crime problem while completely ignoring the reasons behind it. The truth is, crime is a symptom of a much bigger problem.
As a proud Baltimore resident, I don’t want my neighborhood to prosper at the expense of another, and neither does mayoral candidate Mary Washington. Many candidates want to continue the status quo of helping neighborhoods on a case-by-case basis, but Baltimore deserves better. I believe that Senator Washington is the only mayoral candidate with a community-centered approach to Baltimore’s economic development that addresses decades of systematic disinvestment. Why should taxpayers be forced to subsidize development that consistently ignores the needs of their neighborhoods?
Every neighborhood deserves responsible revitalization. Ms. Washington understands that a few blocks should not be the difference between opportunity and starvation. She recognizes that wealthy institutions are not paying their fair share, and that working families are not receiving their fair share. And she knows that the best investment for Baltimore puts the well-being of the people before the profits of a select few.
I love my city, not just my neighborhood. Baltimore deserves a leader who feels the same way and that’s why I support Mary Washington for mayor.
Jacob Wilkerson, Baltimore
