As a proud Baltimore resident, I don’t want my neighborhood to prosper at the expense of another, and neither does mayoral candidate Mary Washington. Many candidates want to continue the status quo of helping neighborhoods on a case-by-case basis, but Baltimore deserves better. I believe that Senator Washington is the only mayoral candidate with a community-centered approach to Baltimore’s economic development that addresses decades of systematic disinvestment. Why should taxpayers be forced to subsidize development that consistently ignores the needs of their neighborhoods?