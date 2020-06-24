Attacks on Washington and Jefferson: Where does it end? | READER COMMENTARY

Francis Scott Key statue destroyed? Fine. Now, let’s rename the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, because George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners. That is indefensible, yes, but was it ignorance or lack of feeling for enslaved people? Or both? It’s the shame of our past history, and it’s taken over a century to even begin to correct these horrible anti-civil rights events among many others that have occurred (”George Washington monument in Druid Hill Park spray-painted with ‘destroy racists,’ anti-police sentiment,” June 21).
The White House was built with slave labor and perhaps some paid laborers, so shall we destroy the White House? I think some calm and common sense is needed in these trying times. Let’s continue to express our concerns peacefully and work to achieve good for all people. Our country deserves that.
Joy Shillman, Baltimore
