A recent poll conducted by Goucher College shows Former Republican New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in third place right behind Former Vice President Joe Biden (“Bernie Sanders leads Maryland Democratic primary race for president, new Goucher Poll shows,” Feb. 25). Mayor Bloomberg didn’t appear in a previous Goucher poll because he was not yet in the race for president. In fact, he skipped the first four primaries and caucuses. He skipped a year’s worth of debates and vetting.
The recent Goucher poll was concluded prior to the Nevada caucuses and debate. I would imagine that Mr. Bloomberg’s support has plummeted here in Maryland as polls have shown nationwide. In the Nevada debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren exposed his racist history as mayor, his sexist history in the workplace, and his obvious attempt to buy the Democratic nomination.
Senator Warren’s takedown of Mr. Bloomberg is exactly the reason why I’m supporting her for president. I can envision Senator Warren on the debate stage with Donald Trump this fall and now know exactly how it would play out. She would eviscerate him.
When I entered the workforce in 2008, our country was entering the Great Recession because of irresponsible actions of the banking industry. Senator Warren rose to prominence and was an adviser to President Barack Obama because of her knowledge of the conditions that lead us to the recession and she developed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to hold banks accountable.
In 2016, Mr. Bloomberg told Goldman Sachs that he would run for president on the platform “Defend The Banks.” He made his billions on Wall Street so it’s obvious why. His run for president is not to beat Donald Trump, it’s to beat Elizabeth Warren. While I appreciate Mr. Bloomberg’s financial contributions to gun violence prevention and climate change, it is counterproductive that he has spent millions helping to elect Republicans who have blocked the Democratic agenda.
Let's not vote to replace one billionaire Republican with another. Let's vote for someone who will hold them both accountable and finally end corruption in Washington.
Robbie Leonard, Timonium
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.