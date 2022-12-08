Warnock’s victory offers a measure of relief | READER COMMENTARY

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated his inexplicable opponent in the Georgia runoff election Tuesday. It was a squeaker, but I’ll take it (”Georgia Senate election take-aways: Scandals still matter, and Donald Trump faces blowback,” Dec. 7).

His acceptance speech near midnight, delivered without notes to a raucous and relieved crowd, was inspirational and righteous. Senator Warnock was authentically real, yet elegant. He was proud and satisfied, yet modest, humble and grateful. His feet were firmly on the ground, yet his heart was soaring heavenward. He faced hard facts, yet he saw hope.

Advertisement

Elect a preacher, expect a sermon. His eloquence touched me. It’s been a long, dark while since we’ve seen anything like it.

— Richard E. Bavaria, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.