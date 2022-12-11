Warnock victory not much for Democrats to celebrate | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., left, is welcomed to the U.S. Capitol by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the day after Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Regarding U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff: a win’s a win, and I too will take it. This, however, is nothing to celebrate (”Warnock’s victory offers a measure of relief,” Dec. 8).

His opponent, Herschel Walker, is an obvious idiot whose sponsor, Donald Trump, is an obviously dangerous lunatic. We Democrats outspent them 2-to-1. We had a favorable mass media environment, and the seismic Dobbs decision on abortion rights drove swing voters our way. All this, and we get a squeaker of a victory?

I’m in no mood to write our party leaders a “good job” letter.

— Roy Adams, Baltimore

