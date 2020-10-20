Sun lacks expertise to comment on art sale | READER COMMENTARY

The answer to the most recent Jumble puzzle, “for what it’s worth,” made me think of your editorial on the deaccession of three major artworks at the Baltimore Museum of Art (“In securing its future, the Baltimore Museum of Art sells the past,” Oct. 16).
Who is your arts editor? What qualifications do the writers of this editorial hold that enable them to express their opinion?
We look to our newspapers for careful, well thought-out opinions. It’s pretty audacious for you to say Andy Warhol would agree to the sale of “The Last Supper.”
Susan Pace Weiss, Baltimore
